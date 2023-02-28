Obituary for Patty Thomas

Patty (Theis) Thomas, 11/24/62 – 11/27/22: Patty entered her eternal rest surrounded by those closest to her on November 27, 2022.
Patty, a graduate of Chaska High School, has lived for the last 38 years in Alaska, enjoying her passion for the outdoors, helping others, playing/coaching volleyball.
Patty is survived by the love of her life and best friend, Glenn Thomas, her two loving daughters, grandchildren, and many who loved and cherished her.
Services for Patty will be held at Westwood Community Church on Thursday, March 9. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m.