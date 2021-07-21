Obituary for Paul A. Sletten

Paul Andrew Sletten, age 52, of Naples, FL, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2 p.m. at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, MN, 55347, (door #2), with Pastor Troy Dobbs officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will be at the Zoar Moravian Church Cemetery, Waconia.
Paul was born November 25, 1968 in Minneapolis, to David and Melody Sletten. He was one of six children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1987. On August 12, 1995 Paul married Nicole Goetteman in Carver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pastor David and Melody Sletten.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nicole; children, August, Lilly and Elsa; siblings, Mark (Kirsten) of Annandale, Holly (Craig) Moline of Utah, Peter of Cologne, Erik (Eileen) of Stillwater, Greg (Stacy) of Mound.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.