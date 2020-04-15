Obituary for Paul E. Dellwo

Paul Elmer Dellwo, of Shakopee, died peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2020, at the age of 90.
He was born February 10, 1930 in Detroit, MI to Ruth and Paul Beveridge. (His last name was legally changed to Dellwo in 1957.) Paul moved to Shakopee in third grade (1937) and graduated from Shakopee High School in 1948. He met Marcia Robinette in 1955 at Andy’s Uptown Café. They were married at St. Mark’s in Shakopee on June 18, 1955 before Paul re-upped in the Air Force (AF) and started the balance of his 22-year AF career around the country and the world. Paul and Marcia were married almost 65 years. After Paul’s AF retirement, the family settled back in Shakopee where Paul then worked for Rahr Malting for 18 years before retiring completely.
Paul developed an interest in photography while traveling the world during his AF career. He bowled on many bowling leagues while in the military and continued to bowl on leagues in Shakopee after his AF retirement. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, yardwork and was an avid reader – especially of military history books. He enjoyed watching sports, history, and documentary shows on television. Another of his pastimes was listening to his vast collection of music and recording personalized recordings for friends & Family.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW, and was extremely proud of his Air Force career. Paul was a parishioner of St. Mark’s Catholic Church and took his faith seriously. However, he never took life too seriously and was known as a “jolly joker,” much to the amusement of anyone who interacted with him.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughter, Noel (William) Reinke; son, Ronald – AF TSgt (Debra – AF Sgt) Dellwo; daughter, Katharine (Timothy) Barr; daughter, Karen (Rick) Tschimperle; and half-sister, Lelia Low; grandchildren, Wesley, Wade, Walker (Nina) and Wilson Reinke, Tracy (Dellwo) Hayward – AF MSgt, Michael Dellwo – AF Sgt, Kristina Barr and Johnathan Barr – Marine CPL, Viktoria Fries and Mikayla (Fries) Swanson; great-grandchildren, Kalub Steinbronn, Roman and Ava Swanson, and Blaire Reinke. Special recognition to family friend, Laurie Fish.
Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (nee Tuell) Bintz; biological father, Paul Beveridge; step-father, Elmer Dellwo; and infant son, Bruce Allen.
Due to the COVID-19 shut-down, a family service of immediate family only will be held Friday, April 17 at 2:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Live streaming of services will begin Friday at 2:30 p.m. on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment at the Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee.