Obituary for Paul E. Nelson

Paul E. Nelson, age 74, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Shakopee.
Paul was born in Minneapolis, MN, on October 28, 1947, the son of George and Jeanette (Krigbaum) Nelson.
He was very athletic, and was a boxer and wrestler in school. He had worked as a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis in the surgical ICU.
Paul was very thankful for all the friends and neighbors who showed much concern and their offers to help.
He is survived by very significant friend, Diane Longtin and her family; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jeanette; and brother, Dave.
No services are planned.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.