Obituary for Paul E. Ross

Paul E. Ross, age 64, of Jordan, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, in Edina.
Paul was born on September 27, 1955, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Gene and Virginia (Lawrence) Ross. He grew up in Minnetonka and loved boating, reading, and bicycling. In high school he enjoyed Debate. He went to college at the University of Minnesota and then William Mitchell Law School. He married Mary Robertson in 1992, and he enjoyed traveling with his bride. He was an avid reader of sci-fi and history. He enjoyed debating politics, gardening, movie going with his niece and nephew, and watching sci-fi shows with his cat on his lap. Paul also enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, the Divers, and attending concerts at Orchestra Hall.
Paul loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and wanted to share the Gospel message of hope and salvation through faith. 1 Corinthians 15, 1-4.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; brother, Gerald Ross; sister, Carrie (David) Thompson; niece and nephew, Tori and Erik Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Kathy Ross.
Visitation Saturday, February 15, from 10 to 11:15 a.m., at Bethesda Church, 15033 Hwy 13 S., Prior Lake, followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Officiating is Pastor Dwight Anderson. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to Les Feldick Ministries.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral Home, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
