Obituary for Paul H. Barton

Paul Howard Barton, of Savage, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on September 30, 2021 from a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.
Paul was born on January 27, 1953 in La Crosse, WI. He grew up in La Crescent, MN. Paul attended Crucifixion grade school, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School, and played on the high school golf team. He then went on to UW - La Crosse and transferred to the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a degree in Landscape Architecture. In 1977, he founded Landshapes, Inc. and was an active member of MASLA and Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association for many years. He was also a ski instructor at Hyland Hills for 20 years.
Paul married the love of his life, Sue Devins Barton, in 1983 and they had two beautiful daughters, Allison and Caitlan. Paul was incredibly devoted to his family, spent many years coaching his girls in their sports, and loved traveling with his family. A great joy for him was spending time with his two granddaughters. He called them, "His sunshine".
Paul was always grateful for the loyal, life-long friends he had. He was an avid golfer, and had 4 hole-in-ones in his lifetime. Paul was privileged to take a trip to Scotland to golf St. Andrews, attend the 1983 Masters Tournament, many PGA tournaments and two Ryder Cups. Paul also enjoyed attending any Gopher sporting event as well as a sunny day at Canterbury Downs. In the fall, Paul looked forward to hunting season; and in the summer, fishing at the cabin. He had a special love for the seasons in Minnesota.
Paul's Faith was very important to him, and his relationship with the Lord carried him through the very toughest times of his life. He was very involved in his parish community, and believed deeply in Catholic education.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Caitlan C. Barton; his parents, Jane E. Barton and Dr. Howard L. Barton; and his niece, Claire Devins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sue Devins Barton; daughter, Allison (Shea) Doane; granddaughters, Briella and Sophia Doane; brother, Dr. Thomas (Nancy) Barton; sister, Joni (Chuck) Miotke; nieces, Jennifer (Eric) Green, Kelly (Andy) Montgomery, Katie (Dave) Tressel, Amanda (Scotty) Peterson, Laura (Mike) Kuisle, Delaney Devins, Abby Devins, Belle Devins, Amelia Devins; nephews, Dr. Sam (Sahar) Miotke, Matt Miotke, Michael (Jessica) Devins, Sean Devins, Jarod Devins, Eli Devins, Raymond Whitlock, Joe Whitlock, Pearse Devins, Owen Devins; special father and mother-in-law, John and Patricia Devins;
special in-laws, Tom Devins, Jim (Julie) Devins, John (Marie) Devins, Joe (Liz) Devins, Mary (Tom) Whitlock, Tim (Aimee) Devins; and friends too numerous to name. Paul is now at peace with Jesus, our Lord and Savior.
Visitation Friday, October 15 from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., all held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Caitlan Barton '06 Memorial Scholarship at the Academy of Holy Angels, or the Caitlan C. Barton Tuition Assistance Fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Savage.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Please share condolences at