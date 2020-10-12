Obituary for Paul J. Stark

Paul Jennings Stark, age 54, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 1 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
P.J. was born on August 29, 1966 in Minneapolis, to Robert Sr. and Elaine (Pollard) Stark, one of seven children. P.J. was raised in Bloomington, baptized at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Edina and moved to Chaska in the mid 1980’s. PJ was Autistic, Deaf and Mute since birth and has lived at Mount Olivet Rolling Acres Group Home on Kings Lane in Chaska. P.J. lived a full life of love and laughter – he loved eating food, joking around, collecting wood knots and having his picture taken. He was very sensory oriented – touching objects and exploring his surroundings was important. He really enjoyed his fishing trips to Big Sandy Lake in McGregor, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Elaine Stark.
Survivors include his loving siblings, Shelley Stark of Apple Valley, David Lumpkin of MO, Barbara Brandmire of Bloomington, Robert Jr. (Cheryl) Stark of Chaska, Debbie (John) Thomasberg of WA, Mary (Jeff Green) Frederick of Chaska; nieces and nephews, Amber (Steve Munkelwitz) Richardson, Corey Stark, Aaron Stark, Alex Brandmire, Danie Frederick, Justin Frederick, R.J. Thomasberg, Noah Green; great nieces and nephew, Jackson Richardson, Aubrey Brandmire, Callie Mae Munkelwitz and Isabelle Munkelwitz.
