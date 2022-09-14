Obituary for Paul M. Bovy

Paul M. Bovy, age 53, of Cologne passed away on the family farm after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St E) in Cologne, Father Abraham George was Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was held Thursday, September 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Casket Bearers were Brian Buetow, Chris Buetow, Jacob Buetow, Brent Karels, Zach Bovy, Joe Bovy, Brennen Walley, Adam Walley and Carter Walley. Honorary Casket Bearer was Denista Karels.
Paul Mathew Bovy was born September 19, 1968 in Waconia the son of Dennis and Mary Ann (Green) Bovy. He attended St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated from Central High School in Norwood. He also attended Ridgewater and Hennepin Technical College.
Paul worked at Toro in Shakopee for 17 years as a Journeyman CNC Machinist. He also loved to farm and raise cattle. In his free time, Paul enjoyed tractor pulls, motorcycling and fishing. He was happiest in the outdoors and especially loved hunting up north on his Uncle Marvins property.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mary Ann Bovy; sister, Denann Karels. Paul is survived by his loving family: sisters, Denise (Gerry) Buetow of Cologne, Denita (Roger) Walley of Chaska; brother, Philip (Ann) Bovy of Cologne; brother-in-law, Scott Karels of Hamburg; nieces and nephews, Brian (Molly) Buetow, Chris (Jenna) Buetow, Jake (Cara) Buetow, Denista Karels, Brent Karels, Brennen Walley, Adam Walley and special friend Kylee Kraayenbrink, Carter Walley and special friend Emma Ryan, Zach Bovy, Joe Bovy; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jamison, Bailey, Emma, Olivia, Ella, Brooke, Chase; aunts Amalia Flipp, Delphine Good, Karen Bovy, Linda Green; uncle, Marvin (Karen) Green; other relatives and friends.
