Obituary for Paul "PW" Werner

Paul "PW" Werner, age 62, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Friday, October 21, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held honoring Paul Werner on Monday, October 31, with the visitation starting at 12 p.m., and funeral services at 2 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road in Shakopee. Following the funeral services, joined by fellow bikers, family and friends, he will take his final ride to Valley Cemetery where Paul will be laid to rest. The Celebration of Life will continue at Turtles Social Center in Shakopee. Friends are encouraged to wear their favorite Harley Davidson gear in his memory.
Paul began his adventurous life on June 23, 1960, at St. Marys Hospital in Minneapolis. He was the second child born to Robert and Noreen (Orwald) Werner, and the younger brother to his sister Kim. He grew up in Richfield. From the very beginning, Paul was quite intelligent and inquisitive. He was hardworking, dedicated, serious, and, at times, could be a bit stubborn. He was loyal and trustworthy, a well-rounded man and an all-around good guy. Mischievous and rebellious, he lived his life in the fast lane.
Paul carved out a remarkable life for himself and especially for his family. He never strayed from what was most important in his life - his family. They were always front and center. Paul married Teresa Pahl on May 23, 1992, at her parents backyard in South Minneapolis. Together they created a solid and stable life for their children, Zak and Rae.
Paul dedicated over 33 years as Operations Manager for Mullin Trucking Inc., in Jordan. He played a vital and important role in the growth and success of the company. Paul worked well under pressure, especially in the situation room. He had a special gift with people and knew how to dial into the needs of the customers.
When Paul wasnt working or with his family, he cherished the moments on or near his motorcycles. He knew how to operate anything with wheels including semis, cars, pickups and motorcycles. Paul spent countless hours tinkering on his bikes making them louder and faster. Pauls greatest passion was enjoying life behind the handlebars. He was always game to go anywhere and couldnt wait for the next journey ahead. Paul participated in many Iron Butt challenges and countless weekend excursions alongside the brotherhood of his fellow riders.
Paul was a thinker and a planner. He was continually preparing for the next adventure. Under that big burly beard was a man of humor, patience, a calming voice and a steadfast demeanor. He knew how to make people laugh, how to enjoy his life to the fullest and how to rock his Harley Davidson gear. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Paul will live on through those he loved the most: his wife Teresa, children Zak and Rae, sister Kim (Floyd) Fortin, nephew Lucas Fortin, other relatives and his countless friends and fellow bikers.
