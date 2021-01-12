Obituary for Paul R. Cuppy, Sr.

Paul R. Cuppy, Sr., age 92, of Shakopee, MN, formerly of Hawaii, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Paul was born on August 28, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of James and Aura (Cornet) Cuppy. He served in the United States Army, and prior to retirement worked as a corrections officer with Hennepin County.
Paul was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nance; and brother and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Tim (Donna); step-daughter, Kathy Cuppy (Gary); grandchildren, Travis (Breanna), Baird (Savannah), and Kyle (Courtney).
Private family service will be held in Hawaii.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com