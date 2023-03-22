Obituary for Paul W. Holmlund

Paul W. Holmlund, age 91, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully March 1, 2023, at McKenna Crossing.
A celebration of life will be on Monday, March 27, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Paul will be laid to rest at Acacia Cemetery, in Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in his memory by the family.
Paul Warren Holmlund was born on March 4, 1931, in Canby, MN, to Peter and Ella (Skjonsby) Holmlund. He graduated from Canby High School in 1949 and on March 17, 1952, enlisted into the US Air Force, during the Korean Conflict. Returning from the military, Paul went on to graduate from Minnesota School of Business and Metro State University. He served 29 years as the director of finance for the City of Brooklyn Center, before retiring in 1993. Paul extended his support as the President of the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association from 1969-1975. On July 11, 1952, Paul was united in marriage to Shirley Theone Mohr. They were the proud parents to daughters Kathy and Julie.
Forever loved by daughter, Kathy (Dick) Bellew; grandchildren, Brendan (Amy) Bellew, Anne (Antonio) Lombeida, Laura (Connor) Bonazzola, Kelly Fox, Sarah Fox; great grandchildren, Julian Bellew, Isaac Lombeida, Alara Lombeida: sister-in-law, Darolene Holmlund; other relatives and friends.
Greeting him home in Heaven are his wife, Shirley; daughter, Julie Fox; parents, Peter and Ella; siblings, William Holmlund, Ellsworth (Mildred) Holmlund; Lucille (Waldemar) Hoseck, Bernice (Lloyd) Moravetz, Lois (Ernest) Luri, Phyllis (Richard) Olsen, and Ruth (Ray) Johnson.
