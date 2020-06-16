Obituary for Paula A. Braden

Paula Braden, age 70, of Chanhassen passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Waconia.
Services will be held, in Wisconsin, at a later date.
Paula Ann (Maki) Braden was born April 19, 1950 in Phillips, WI, the daughter of Tauno and Dorothy (Pemper) Maki. Paula attended and graduated from Tripoli School in Tripoli, WI. On June 20, 1970 Paula was united in marriage to John “Butch” Robert Braden Jr. in Tomahawk, WI. Together they were blessed with and raised two children.
Paula led a full life. She enjoyed working at Pillsbury for many years. Paula was a life-long resident of Chanhassen, MN and a member of the Chanhassen Legion 580 for many years. She had many hobbies including working in her flower garden, fishing and hunting. She adored spending time with her family and friends often going camping, taking trips to music festivals and traveling. She and Butch would spend their winters together in Florida and would return to Minnesota in the summer. Butch was the love of her life. They would have been married for 50 years on June 20th. Paula was precious to her family and friends and they will treasure the memories they have with her.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Tauno and Dorothy Maki; uncle, Wilho Maki.
Paula is survived by her loving family: husband, John “Butch” Braden; children, Jammie (Natalie) Braden of Aitkin, MN and Rhonda Notch of Waconia, MN; grandchildren, Nicole, James, Paige, Kortney and Anthony; siblings, Lillian (Terry) Lammi of Brantwood, WI, Richard Maki of Brantwood, WI, James (Maxine) Maki of So. St. Paul, MN, William (Mary) Maki of Brantwood, WI, Robert (Marlys) Maki of Rhinelander, WI, Lisa (Darrell) Kestler of Brantwood, WI, and Laura (Raymond) Maki of St. Paul, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home. www.johnsonfh.com