Obituary for Pauline F. Lonto

Pauline F. Lonto, age 102, of Shakopee, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Pauline was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on August 29, 1920, the daughter of Austin and Rhea (Moore) Gilstrap. She was married to Charles Lonto. Pauline was a homemaker, and a nurses aid at the Masonic Home for 10 years. She loved to read, and play cards with Charles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; and sisters and brothers. Survivors include her son, Terry (Connie) Lonto; grandchildren, Kelly (Aime) Lonto, Brian (Cindy) Lonto, Bonnie (Don) Woitas, and Bob (Trude) Bartlett; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at