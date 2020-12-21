Obituary for Pearl E. Stack

Pearl Emelia (Johnson) Stack, age 96, of Bloomington, formerly of Florida, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Friendship Village in Bloomington.
Preceded in death by husband, William; parents, Albert and Rose Johnson; sisters, Iola Bryce and Ruby Tharaldson; infant son, William.
Survived by daughters, Carol Stack and husband, David Cleveland of St. Paul, Barbara Kirkpatrick and husband, Gary of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, William Cleveland and wife, Colleen Hamilton, Barbara Cleveland Bourland and husband, Ian Bourland; great-grandchildren, Nova and Leon Cleveland.
Private family Memorial Service was held on Sunday, December 20, 1 p.m. at East Union Lutheran Church, Carver. The service may be viewed on the East Union Lutheran Church Facebook live site.
Memorials are preferred to East Union Lutheran Church.
Funeral Arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.