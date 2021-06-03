Obituary for Peggy L. Kling

Peggy Lee Kling, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis.
Peggy was born August 18, 1950 in Crookston, MN and was the first child born to Wilbert and Lorraine Schultz. She was a 1968 graduate of Mapleton High School. Peggy married John Kling April 27, 1974 at her family church, Redeemer Lutheran Church on state Hwy 22 near Beauford, MN. Peggy was blessed with two children that she was so proud of and always said she cloned before science ever did (see Krysti) - she loved her kids more than anyone will ever know.
Peggy wore many hats when it came to working: Old Republic Title, The Shakopee Community Center, working in the Shakopee Schools and Crossroads Liquor as well as starting the Senior High Ski Club when Jamie and Krysti were in high school. Often referring to herself as "Peggy Kling of Shakopee", she easily created friendships with those that she came in contact with, both young and old.
Peggy is survived by her son: Dr. Jamie (Kate) Kling, daughter/clone: Krysti Kling, grandchildren: Henry Kling, Maddison and Katelyn Williams. Siblings: Suzette (Scott) Drake, Ronald (Tamra) Schultz, Tamara (Mark) Larson, mother-in-law: Monica Kling, brother-in-law: Steve (Jeanne) Kling and sister-in-law Mary (Rick) Blace, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and dogs Max and Rudy.
She is preceded in death by her husband: John, parents: Wilbert and Lorraine Schultz, father-in-law: Ray Kling, brother: Randy Schultz, niece: Kelli Drake, nephew: Troy Schultz as well as many other family and friends waiting to welcome her to the best party ever...we just hope they are ready for her.
A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. *Masks are encouraged.
Interment of Peggy's urn will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Beauford, MN. In lieu of flowers please address memorials to the family of Peggy Kling.
