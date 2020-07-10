Obituary for Pete Antonsen

Pete Antonsen, age 87, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, in Prior Lake.
A private family service will be held in honor of Pete. Condolences and memories of Pete can be shared on the funeral home website, cards mailed to the funeral home and will to be distributed to the family.
Peter George was born on May 9, 1933, in St. Paul, to parents, Clarence and Louise (Ulrich) Antonsen. The Antonsen family moved around southern Minnesota renting farms. Pete was sports minded and enjoyed playing basketball in high school and college. He also participated in a tug-of-war team. Years following, Pete also enjoyed a good game of golf.
For over 40 years, Pete’s career was spent working as a heavy diesel mechanic for Ziegler Caterpillar. His sister, Margaret introduced him to Ruby Diane Fabre and they were married on September 25, 1959, in Waubun, MN. They raised their daughters Kathleen, and Kristen in Prior Lake.
Pete always remained active. He kept busy lending a helping hand to others, especially in the later years caring for his wife. Peter enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He has enjoyed his time living at New Perspective Senior Living and now has left such an impact on the staff and resident’s lives. Pete is a gentle giant, who loved making people laugh.
Pete is loved and missed by wife, Ruby "Diane"; daughter, Kristen (Todd Norton) Antonsen; granddaughters, Jade Norton, Madison Norton, Sabrina Norton; siblings, Clarence (Marlene) Antonsen, Marion (Glenn) Tollefson, Margaret Busse; brothers-in-law, Paul (Lorraine) Busse, Wally Tollefson; other loving relatives and friends.
There to greet Pete home in heaven is his daughter, Kathleen Antonsen; infant sons, John Fabre Antonsen, James Fabre Antonsen; parents, Clarence and Louise Antonsen; siblings, Joan Busse, Darlene Tollefson and brother-in-law, Don Busse.
