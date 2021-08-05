Obituary for Peter B. Lehner

Peter B. Lehner, age 81, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home.
Peter was born in Albany Hospital: and raised on the family farm in Holdingford on November 9, 1939, the son of Joseph and Anna (Engelmeyer) Lehner. He worked as a law enforcement officer at age 18, in Holdingford, and then proudly joined the United States Marine Corps. After the Marines, he went to Dunwoody, and purchased an Auto Supply Store. He and his wife, Roselyn (Hellermann) ran the business out of their house, and then purchased Osseo Auto Parts Pro, which was a family business. He retired in 1995.
He enjoyed fishing, going to the cabin and spending time with family up north, deer hunting, bowling, and he adored his grandkids and his puppies.
Peter is survived by his wife, Roselyn; sons and daughters, Tim Lehner, Craig Lehner, Wendy (Jim) Plattner, and Amy Lehner; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Pat), Bob (Susan), and Al (Louise) Lehner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph, Jr., Raymond, Kathryn Buermann, Eileen Kirchner, and Mary Ann Rueter; granddaughter Megan Lehner.
Visitation Monday, August 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood St., Shakopee. Interment will be held later at Camp Ripley State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Family prefers memorials to American Cancer Society.
