Obituary for Peter C. Stapleton

Peter C. Stapleton, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee. Funeral Service is at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior on Friday, September 27, 2019 all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave. SE, Prior Lake. Peter will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
On March 14, 1939 in Minneapolis, parents Charles and Elaine (Foss) Stapleton celebrated the birth of their son, Peter. Along with Paul, his younger brother, Peter enjoyed growing up in South Minneapolis. During his youth, Peter discovered his passion for photography and mechanics. He was a true gearhead who loved to fix and race his 64 Mustang.
While attending a party near the U of M, Peter was introduced to a young woman, Donna Wagner. He asked her out the first night they met, and they’d been together ever since. On November 18, 1961, they were married in Minneapolis. This union was blessed with three children and 56 years together.
Over the years, Peter worked various jobs. He greatly enjoyed his time with Multi Testing Systems (MTS) as an electronic tech. When he wasn’t working, Peter always had a hobby! Whatever hobby or task Peter pursued, he invested himself fully.
Along with Donna, Peter often spent time in their vegetable garden, canning, snowmobiling, and getting together with family and friends. Peter especially enjoyed flying Radio-Controlled Aircrafts. He was always building new RC planes and testing them on different flying fields in the south metro. Peter was a member of various RC clubs, including the Twin City Radio Controllers.
A strong willed and independent man, Peter lived up to the saying, “March to the beat of your own drum.”
He is loved and missed by his children, Renee Stapleton, Richard (Christine) Stapleton, Roxanne (Scott) Heuer; grandsons, Joseph and Peter; brother, Paul (Nancy) Stapleton; other relatives and friends.
Peter is greeted in Heaven by his wife, Donna M. Stapleton, and his parents, Charles (Elaine) Stapleton.
