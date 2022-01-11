Obituary for Peter D. Kirsch

Peter D. Kirsch, of Waconia, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his mother's home in St. Bonifacius after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A private memorial service for family and closest friends will be held Friday, January 14 at 1 p.m. at the Waconia Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Peter was born January 26, 1973 in Shakopee, the son of Leon and Linette Kirsch. Peter was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. On October 9, 2004 Peter was united in marriage to Jennifer Cheever at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior by Pastor Joel Johnson. Their union was blessed with three beautiful children.
Peter grew up in St. Bonifacius, an original "Boni boy", and graduated from Waconia High School. After high school, he continued his education and began working in the heating & cooling industry. Peter was very dedicated to his work and the business he helped build, Precision Heating & Cooling. Peter would go out of his way to help friends and customers, committed to providing the best service possible.
Peter loved life. He enjoyed fishing, softball, snowmobiling, working outside and in his very clean garage. Peter's light really shined through when he spent time with friends and family. He was a loving father and loyal friend. Peter will be missed dearly, the memories he created will live on forever in our hearts.
Peter was preceded in death by his father Leon Kirsch; grandparents Jake and Francis Kirsch, Lester and Ruby Hartung; uncles Jimmy Kirsch, Larry Wren, Dick VanEyll, Larry Hartung; aunts Gayla Hartung, Ruth Kirsch, Marion Wren.
Peter is survived by his loving family: wife Jennifer; children Kendra, Kaden and Lexi; mother Linette Kirsch; brother Paul (Lori) Kirsch, Robert Kirsch, Ryan Kirsch, Phil (Amy) Kirsch; godparents Larry and Fran Schuler; father-in-law Rick (Becky) Cheever; mother-in-law Debbie (Dan) Fisher; brother-in-law Jason (Amy) Cheever; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com