Obituary for Peter F. Bruers

Peter Frank Bruers, age 87, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd Street, Chaska. The casketbearers will be Leon Schmidt, Gary Van Eyll, Jerry Lubansky, Kevin Gravalin, Greg Davies and Bob Lahl. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Peter was born February 12, 1935 in Chaska, to Philbert and Florence (Bleichner) Bruers, one of two children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School. Peter joined the Navy Reserves after high school, and also attended Dunwoody Institute. On August 7, 1954 he married Shirley Schanus at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. They had one daughter, Debra. Peter was a carpenter for Eklund-Swedlund Construction for 25 years. Peter built their family home on Creek Road, Chaska in 1955 to 1956. In 1959 Peter built Petes Drive Inn, located at the south end of highway 41 and 169. The business was run by Peter and Shirley Bruers for 10 years. In 1970 the business was sold and continued as a Drive Inn for several years. Peter was also a 26 year member of the Chaska Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time at his lake cabin that he built on the Whitefish Chain near Pequot Lakes, MN in 1995.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ellen Eagan, nephew, Brian Eagan, Ty John Schanus, Jennifer Schanus.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley, daughter, Debra Bruers of Chaska; nephews Sean Eagan, Timothy Eagan, Donald Yankee, Jim Schanus, nieces Kathy Weckman, Roxanne Schanus and Molly Eagan.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.