Obituary for Peter R. Meuwissen

Peter R. Meuwissen, age 61, of Victoria passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and reviewal one hour prior to the Mass on Friday, at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Father Robert White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Thursday December 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Peter R. Meuwissen was born May 1, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Robert and Joanne (Luce) Meuwissen. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Chanhassen. Peter graduated from Chaska High School in 1978. It was during high school while working at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres that he met the love of his life, Dianne. On September 17, 1983 Peter was united in marriage to Dianne Williams at St. Victoria. They were blessed with two children; Andrew and Stephanie.
After high school, Peter began working at Instant Web in Chanhassen, where he stayed for 29 years. After Instant Web, he began working at RR Donelly and ended his working career at My Pillow. Peter loved music and attended 400 concerts in his lifetime. He was especially fond of the Grateful Dead. Peter was an avid downhill skier in his younger days and had a great interest in trivia, knowing many answers to Jeopardy which he watched daily, and knowing history. He loved collecting memorabilia items and fun things to put in his basement, the archives. You could always find him in downtown Victoria, where people near and far recognized him as the bald hippie.
Peter was unique, one of a kind, but was genuine and true. His greatest treasure was time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Peter was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Meuwissen; brother-in-law, Gerald “Doc” Williams.
Peter is survived by his loving family: wife of 38 years, Dianne; children, Andy Meuwissen and partner Evelyn Miller of Victoria, Stephanie (Clint) Meier of Mayer; mother, Joanne Meuwissen of Chanhassen; sister, Mary Jo Williams; brother, Buck (Kim) Meuwissen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Elaine Williams of Victoria; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brians Williams, Phyllis (Kevin) Panzer, Mike (Mary) Williams, Cheryl Baratto, Al Williams; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com