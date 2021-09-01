Obituary for Peter Sterbonic

Peter Sterbonic, age 103, of Carver, formerly of Arizona, died peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home at Carver Ridge Senior Living in Carver.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2 p.m. at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 County Road 40, Carver.
Peter was born June 25, 1918 in Clayton, WI, to John and Susanna (Stevonek) Sterbonic, the youngest of three children. Peter began his military career in a horse calvary in Arizona, and then proudly served in the Army Air Corps and Air Force during World War II. He was discharged after 20 years of honorable service. On June 1, 1946 he married Maxine Edberg. They had five children. He then moved to Minnesota and was a mechanic and co-owner at Shakopee Services. He moved back to Arizona in 1986 with his wife Maxine. He enjoyed gardening, building model ships, painting and his latest hobby was quilting.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, his parents and siblings, John (Helen) and Anne.
Survivors include his children, Lorraine (John) Anderson of Sun City, AZ, Susan Sterbonic (Larry Richardson) of Knoxville, TN, Apryl (Daryl) Mellgren of Carver, Peter David Sterbonic of Wickenberg, AZ, Carol Sterbonic (Paul Neuville) of Minneapolis; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.