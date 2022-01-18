Obituary for Petronella “Pet” Schmitt

Petronella “Pet” Schmitt, a lifelong resident of Jordan, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a visitation 1-hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Livestreaming is available by visiting https://sjbjordan.org/ and clicking on the “live streaming” tab.
Pet will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside and pallbearers will be Joe Charter, Tanner Charter, Chris Schmitt, Kyle Schmitt, Rob O’Brien, and Luke Reid.
On July 8, 1939 Petronella Elizabeth Gregory was born on the family farm to parents Peter and Theresa (Budde) Gregory. From a young age, Pet demonstrated a strong work ethic and often helped with the field work. She attended school in Jordan and later graduated from Jordan High School in 1957.
Pet’s friends introduced her to a young man, Christian Schmitt. On their first date, Pet felt sick with nerves and Chris returned her home early. Despite a rocky start, their love blossomed. On May 20, 1958, they were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist. Pet and Chris were blessed with four children and forty years together.
Devoted and caring, Pet dedicated herself to her family—she was truly an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother! As her children grew older, Pet began working outside the home. She began a housecleaning business as well as working as a caretaker for children and the elderly. In later years, Pet was well known as the “produce lady” at Rademacher’s.
In her free time, Pet enjoyed yard work, vegetable gardening, canning, embroidery, and baking. Often, Pet was joined in the garden by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every activity was made better if her family joined! Along with Chris, Pet would pack up the motorhome and visit family. They also enjoyed attending flea markets in Monticello and Annadale.
A woman of deep faith, Pet diligently attended Prayer Hour. She kept journals of her devotions, prayers, and poetry.
Pet is loved and missed by her children, Jeff Schmitt, Shirley (Roger) Luitjens, Glenn Schmitt; grandchildren, Melissa (Joe Charter) Schmitt, Chris (Stephanie Wermerskirchen) Schmitt, Jamie (Luke) Reid, Rachel (Rob) O’Brien, Tashanna Solberg; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Benedict (Mary Jo) Gregory; sisters, Helen Lenzmeier, Bernice (Joe) O’Brien, Caroline Mourer, Rosalia “Sally” (Bernie) Rosckes, Marilyn Pint, and Ruth Ann (Marlin) Pint; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve (Helene) Schmitt, Doris (Roger) Fahey, and Ruth Schmitt; many other loving relatives & friends.
Pet is greeted in Heaven by her beloved husband, Christian Schmitt Jr.; son, Greg Schmitt; parents, Peter and Theresa (Budde) Gregory; sister, Viola Hennes; parents-in-law, Christian and Alice Schmitt; many brothers and sisters-in-law.
To leave a message or condolence for Pet’s family, please visit www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.