Obituary for Philip L. Fritz

Philip L. Fritz, age 96, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Inova Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria, VA.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 7, 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The inurnment will be at 12:45 p.m. Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, next to his beloved wife, Betty. Lunch will be provided at Guardian Angels following the burial.
Phil was born on December 3, 1925 in Chaska to Bernard and Margaret Fritz, one of 8 children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. On October 22, 1949 he married Betty Sutherland at Guardian Angels Catholic Church. They had four children. Phil proudly served his country during WW ll in the United States Army Air Corps (1944 to 1945) earning the rank of Sergeant. He flew 27 missions as a nose gunner with his bomber crew and was the youngest of the group.
Phil worked as a machinist and retired from the Ford Motor Company in St. Paul. He and his wife Betty were married for 55 years, lived in Minneapolis and returned to Chaska following his retirement and enjoyed many years there with family and friends. Philip moved to Alexandria, VA to live with his daughter Joy following the death of his wife Betty in 2004. He loved baseball and his Minnesota Twins until the very end. He enjoyed traveling, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and most of all flying!
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty, his sons —, Tony and Gary; siblings Mary, Peter, Judy and Rita and parents Ben and Margaret.
Survivors include his daughter, Joy Ilem of Alexandria, VA; grandson, Jesse Fritz of Kansas City, MO; great granddaughter, Savannah Fritz of Liberty, MO; and siblings Philomena, David and Kay.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.