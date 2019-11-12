Obituary for Philip R. Hansen

Philip Raymond Hansen, age 72, of Chaska and Florida, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis and also a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Philip was born on April 2, 1947 in Minneapolis, the oldest of two children to Raymond and Mildred (Welander) Hansen. He graduated from Minneapolis Washburn High School in 1965 and then graduated from the University of Minnesota in Business Administration.
On December 19, 1970 Philip married Ann Hathaway in Arlington Heights, IL. They had two sons. He served his country in the United States Navy as Commander and Pilot. He then went on to have a 30 career as a commercial pilot from 1977 2007 for North Central and Republic which eventually become Northwest Airlines. He loved Gopher sports, especially hockey and football, and was an avid MN Vikings fan. He especially loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and also enjoyed golfing in his younger years. He was very knowledgeable in finance and liked following the investment process.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ann; sons, Geoff (Jennifer) of Chaska, Greg (Maisie) of Simsbury, CT; five grandsons, Nolan, Bryce, Derek, Marty and Will; sister, Carolyn Sato of Scottsdale, AZ; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.