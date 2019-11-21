Obituary for Philip W. Viet

Philip W. Viet, "Phil," age 59, of Shakopee, passed away in Korat, Thailand, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Phil was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on August 1, 1960, the son of Harold and Wilma (Gortmaker) Viet. He was raised in Parker, SD, and graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. He has been employed by Seagate for over 20 years. His coworkers thought of Phil as being a very thoughtful and generous person, who worked very hard and had great pride in his work. He will be deeply missed.
Some of Phil's hobbies included fishing, camping, carpentry, gardening and fixing cars. He was a very talented handyman, who was always building and fixing things. He was very reliable and humble.
Phil is survived by his wife, Maria Rosela; children, Nicole (Colin) Fulbright, Jeremy (Kayla) Viet, and Jason (Katrina) Viet; grandchildren, Gavin and Oliver Fulbright; father, Harold; brother, Rich (Colleen) Viet; and many other family from the Philippines.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma; infant brother, Arthur; and uncle, Vernon.
Visitation Tuesday, November 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at Valley Cemetery in Shakopee.
