Obituary for Phyllis A. Vos

Phyllis A. Vos age 90 of Cologne passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home in Cologne.
Mass of Christian Burial Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne with Father Martin Shallbetter as celebrant of the Mass; Visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass at the church; interment St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
Phyllis was born on August 10, 1928 in South St. Paul the daughter of Edward and Beatrice (Scherkenbach) Schepers Sr.
Phyllis was a graduate of Central High School in Norwood. On November 26, 1949 Phyllis was united in marriage to Wilfred W. Vos. Family was very important to her, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as much as possible. She managed Shep’s Bar in Cologne for many years and enjoyed dancing, traveling, going to auctions and dining out.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; parents, Edward and Beatrice Schepers; sister, Florence (Charles) Eiden; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Peter and Marie Vos; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Irene and Bob Klein.
Phyllis is survived by her loving family: children, Gary (Jill) Vos of Ft. Myers Beach, FL, Janice Vos of Cologne, Bev (Kirk) Gillett of Torrance, CA, Brian Vos of Cologne; grandchildren, Vince (Aislinn) Vos, Tyler Vos, Michelle Gillett (Chris Levizon), Marissa Gillett, Evan Gillett, Brooke Vos (Brock Cadwallader); great-grandchildren, Aiden Gillett, Odin Cadwallader, Delta Cadwallader; brother, Edward (Marilyn) Schepers of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers; Tyler Vos, Vince Vos, Randy Eiden, Dave Schepers, Evan Gillett, Allan Eiden, Dan Schepers.
