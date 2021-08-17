Obituary for Phyllis Berg

Phyllis La Verne Berg, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Osceola, WI. Born on July 14, 1930 in North Branch, MN, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Berg (d. 1975) and Harold Gast (d. 1997); son, Thomas James Berg (d. 2020); parents, Fabian and Ida Peterson; sister, Hazel Erlandson; and brothers Harold and Everett.
Born and raised on a farm in North Branch, Phyllis spoke only Swedish until she started first grade in a one-room schoolhouse near her farm. She graduated from Mora High School, where her 1948 yearbook aptly dubbed her The girl with the sixth sensesense of humor, and married fellow Mora H.S. alum James Berg in 1950. When her youngest of three children entered junior high, Phyllis began working outside the home as a secretary, customer service representative, and office administrator.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Joel Terry Berg (Osceola, WI); daughter, Antonia Felix (Stanford, Farmington, MN); grandchildren Brad Berg (Sara; New Prague, MN); Jake Berg (Rachel, Montgomery, MN); Kelly Kneath (Joe, Osceola, WI); Kari Haider (Eric, Osceola, WI); Joe Berg (Cassie, Osceola, WI); 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy Brenhaug; many nieces and nephews; daughters-in-law Marie Berg, Dawn Berg, and Chris Kloos; and beloved friends, including her neighbors in Shakopee and church family in Kingsville, TX.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and aides at Osceola Medical Center, Christian Community Home, and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 23 at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI (2355 Clark Road), with memorial gathering at 10 a.m., and reception following.
Condolences may be expressed online at