Obituary for Phyllis C. Hanson

Phyllis C. Hanson, age 78, of Shakopee formerly of Milan, MN passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Phyllis was born on May 2, 1943 in Milan, MN the daughter of Harold and Amy (Andrews) Bohm. She married James H. “Jim” Hanson on September 26, 1969 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Phyllis and Jim moved to Shakopee, where they raised their family. Phyllis was very active in her community and church and spent time involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, League of Women Voters, Pioneer Club and various school board committees. She was also a classroom volunteer at the schools along with being a Sunday school teacher. Phyllis worked for the US Postal Service and The Cap Agency/Food Shelf for a time but primarily she was a beloved housewife, mother and grandmother. Phyllis enjoyed travelling, sports, especially football and crafting. Most of all though, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other loved ones.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim; children, Jon (Heidi) Hanson, Jenni (Cole) Mechtel, Chrissy (Kevin) Sullivan and Missy Hanson; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Isaac and Charlie Hanson, Elijah, Dannika and Levi Mechtel, Jamie (fiancé, Cesar) Tello, Alexis, Ryleigh, Macie and Teddy Sullivan, Kjerstin (Cory) Josterud, Andrew (fiancée, Tina) and Rachel (fiancé, Victor) Jovaag; great-grandchildren, Zeke and Freddy Josterud, Noah and Nico Tello, Amora, Iris and Athena Jovaag; sister, Judi Bohm; and many special friends, family and other relatives.
She is welcomed to her heavenly home by her parents, Harold and Amy; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Tuesday, November 30 from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. all at Faith Lutheran Church, 150 130th St W, Shakopee. Interment Kviteseid Lutheran Cemetery, Milan.
