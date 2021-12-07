Obituary for Phyllis E. Theis

Phyllis E. Theis, age 83, of Shakopee, entered into eternal life on Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home.
Phyllis was born on August 24, 1938, in Carver, the daughter of Nicholas and Leodena (Schmitt) Rademacher. She married the love of her life, Roger J. Theis on October 12, 1963. They shared 58 years of love and happiness while raising their six children.
Phyllis had a variety of interests including playing games, doing puzzles, cooking, baking, fishing, listening to music, dancing in the kitchen and going to the casino.
Phyllis was a great cook, and the family remembers her covering the table with her apple pies. She was always able to make room for more at the table, and no one ever went hungry when Phyllis was cooking.
She would give her advice with a twist of humor, and would never go to town without her lipstick on. Her busy hands were always hard at work.
Above all, Phyllis loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Survivors include her loving husband, Roger; sons and daughter, Thomas, Jim (Lori), Joel (Shelly), Troy (Kathy), and Neil (Deena) Theis, and Kay (Jay) Anderson; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (David) Beutow, and Lois (Duane) Jeurissen; sister-in-law, Vonnie Rademacher; brothers/sister-in-law, Dallas (RoseAnn) Theis, Mary Fran (Lloyd) Heitzman, and Glenn (Kathy) Theis; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Benjamin Theis; parents, Nicholas and Leodena; brother, Clarence Rademacher; sister, Adella Rademacher; parents-in-law, Louis and Margret Theis; brother-in-law, LeRoy Theis.
Visitation only on Monday, December 13 from 3 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
