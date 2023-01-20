Obituary for Phyllis L. Knudsen

Phyllis L. Knudsen, age 79, of Prior Lake, died January 16, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer, which was exacerbated by COVID.
Phyllis was born to the late Sumner (Monty) Montour and Verona (Haseman) on July 7, 1943 in Minneapolis. Phyllis graduated from Mankato West High School in 1961. She married the late Arlyn Knudsen in 1963. They moved to Prior Lake and lived there for many years while they raised two wonderful children on their beloved hobby farm. Among other lucky employers including the City of Prior Lake, she retired from the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, where she worked for 17 years.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Paul (Robin) Knudsen and Deb (Ted) Busse, both of Savage; her grandson, Tyler, the light of her life; cousins, Bill, Barb, and Mary and their families; and long-time companion Bob Ball of Prior Lake.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Sumner and Verona Montour and her step-father, Marvin Dahl.
A Celebration of Life will be on February 4 at 11 a.m. with a visitation at 10 a.m at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. A light lunch will follow. The service will be live-streamed as well. A private inurnment will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for funeral expenses to Phyllis Knudsen.