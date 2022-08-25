Obituary for Phyllis M. Marschall

Phyllis M. Marschall, age 93, of Burnsville, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at NorBella Senior Living in Savage.
Phyllis was born on February 22, 1929, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Earl and Ethel (Erschfeld) Peters. In September of 1949, she married Robert Marschall and they had two sons, Gary and Donald.
Growing up, she enjoyed fishing and time at the cabin with family. She looked forward to gatherings with her childhood friends and friends from her work life. Phyllis was a phenomenal baker and also spent time during the summer months canning. She took pride in her career of 30 years in food service, serving many students in several schools throughout the Burnsville school district. Phyllis was known for her quick wit and the love she had for her family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents Earl and Ethel Peters; infant granddaughter, Shanna Marschall; brother Donald Peters.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Barbara) Marschall; Donald (Judy) Marschall; grandchildren, Sherri (Scott) Webster, Kelly Marschall, Brian Marschall. Todd (Nicole) Marschall, Devon (Justin) Siemieniewski; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Elliott.
Visitation Wednesday, August 31, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at