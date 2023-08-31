Obituary for Phyllis M. Rowe

Phyllis M. Rowe, age 95, peacefully passed with beloved family at her side on Monday, August 28, 2023, at her home in Prior Lake.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 5 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake (20200 Fairlawn Avenue) in Prior Lake. Reverend Dr. Brent Parrish will preside. The pallbearers will be Tom Gillespie, Peyton Meyers, Gavin Gillespie, Dave Blohm, Ed Will, and Bobby Blohm, with honorary pallbearers Julie Goskeson, Bev Blohm, Cyndi Will, Judy Blohm, Penny Wolf, and Marcy Borchardt. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
From her very first breath taken on June 19, 1928, Phyllis Martha was instilled with two important aspects in life; have a strong faith in God and always be surrounded by loving family. Throughout her great life, this held true to her heart.
Phyllis was grateful for her parents Otto and Clara (Klingberg) Borchardt for helping her form a solid foundation in faith. Phyllis’ belief in God was a large portion of her life and really drove her decision making. Immanuel Lutheran Church has always been Phyllis’ center building block to God. She was baptized on July 8, 1928, confirmed on April 6, 1941, married on May 13, 1949, and now celebrating her life on September 5, 2023. She attended grade school at Fish Lake through the 8th Grade and later graduated from Shakopee High School. As she became a wife, mother, grandma and great grandma, Phyllis too helped them form a strong faith base. She was always eager to share her time and talent with her church and continuing expressing the wisdom of God with others.
As a dedicated servant of the God, Phyllis was able to focus on her family. Born and raised on the family farm, she was the fourth of seven children. The Borchardt family worked hard on the farm especially during those depression years and the arrival of triplet babies. Life was enriched for Phyllis marrying the love of her life, Harold Maynard Rowe. In 1951, they purchased a lot on Duluth Street in Prior Lake and built their forever home. In years to come, Phyllis and Harold experienced joy and sadness of twin girls being born. They held proudly in their arms a baby girl named Connie. At the same time, suffered the loss of their other daughter. Phyllis’ faith kept her focused and she was able build a wonderful life for Connie. They were each other’s best friends! The two did everything together shopping, vacations, playing cards and putting puzzles together. Becoming a grandma to Kristal was the ultimate gift and sharing the same birthday was even more special. Phyllis gave her all the attention and formed such a strong bond between them. Phyllis was always active in all aspects of Kristal’s life. There wasn’t a day the two didn’t connect either by phone or with Kristal stopping by her home. In 2007, Phyllis added the title of great grandma with the birth of Peyton and years later great-grandson Gavin! She adored Peyton and Gavin, and remained active in their lives as well, attending many sporting events and playing cards.
Phyllis lived a full and adventurous life. She spent most of her career working at Sears & Roebuck on Lake Street in Minneapolis for decades, as a packaging specialist, until the store closed in 1987. Phyllis loved to have garage sales, play cards, teach others the craft of embroidery, visit with family and friends, share a cup of coffee and a meal, game nights and playing Bingo. Phyllis was loving, caring, thankful and had such a positive look on life. She will be deeply missed in her family’s life!
Carrying on the amazing legacy of Phyllis and forever loved by daughter, Connie (Bob) Norman; granddaughter, Kristal (Tom) Gillespie; great grandsons; Peyton Meyers, Gavin Gillespie; sister-in-law, Verna Mae Borchardt; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Greeting Phyllis home in Heaven is her husband, Harold; twin daughter, Baby Rowe; parents, Otto and Clara; brother, Floyd (Nora) Borchardt; triplet siblings, Donald Borchardt, Delbert (Glendora) Borchardt and Doris (Ray) Malz; sisters, Fern (Lester) Blohm, and Lois (Carl) Will.
