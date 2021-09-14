Obituary for Professor John H. Kress Ph.D.

Professor John H. Kress Ph.D., passed, July 13, 2021, of natural causes in Chaska.
He was born in Mitchell, SD, January, 16, 1942 to Lorraine and Horace Kress.
He went on to get his undergraduate B.A. degree at Stanford University and his Masters & Ph.D. at the University of Washington. He taught Political Science at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for over 35 years. He loved teaching, sports, and a good beer.
He is survived by his two children, John Thomas Kress and Susan “Lori” Bannie (Gregg).
His parents and sisters, Mary Lou Mayhue and Donna McCall predeceased him.
Memorials can be sent to the UMD Political Science Craig Grau/John Kress Student Support Fund #8551 c/o Office of Development; d.umn.edu/give
