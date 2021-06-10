Obituary for Rae M. Siebenaler

Rae Maxine Siebenaler, of North Ft. Myers, FL, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the age of 77.
Rae was born April 1, 1944 in Seattle, WA to Maxine and Edwin Hoen. She attended Shakopee High School and graduated in 1962. She married Charles Fuller and together they had two children, Jeffery and Lisa. In 1992, Rae re-connected with high school classmate, John Siebenaler, at their 30 year class reunion. Rae and John were married July 16, 1993 and spent the next 27 years being madly in love. They traveled to many places, their favorites being Italy and Hawaii. Upon retirement, they became "snowbirds" and bought a condominium in North Ft. Myers to escape the cold Minnesota winters.
Rae's main hobby was getting to know people. Her friendly, approachable personality made people feel comfortable and she had an easy way of making connections. Always willing to help out, Rae was very social and made many lifelong friends through volunteering or participating at social events. She is remembered for her compassionate heart, warm spirit and expression of unconditional love. In her final years, Rae's motto became "It's All Good," a testament to her positive attitude and reassuring spirit, even when progressing through a terrible disease.
Rae is survived by her devoted and loving husband, John Siebenaler; son, Jeff Fuller, daughter, Lisa Albrecht (husband, David); son, Michael Siebenaler (wife, Shele), sister, Kathleen Granda (sons, Marty and Mike); grandchildren, Alyssa Pillaga (husband, Paul), Jarid Siebenaler, Molly Albrecht, Emily Albrecht; great grandchildren, Ava Pillaga, Max Pillaga.
Rae was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Edwin Hoen; and husband, Charles Fuller.
The family is forever grateful to Rae's caregiver, Lucie Williams, who provided Rae with compassion, dignity, friendship and love during her final years. A special acknowledgement is also given to Hope Hospice of Southern Florida for their medical assistance in her later months.
Visitation will be Thursday, JULY 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, JULY 16, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee. Livestreaming will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne.
If you were blessed with Rae's friendship, kindness or wisdom, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimers Association.
