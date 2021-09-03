Obituary for Ralph N. Wolf

Ralph N. Wolf, born September 29, 1927, died peacefully on August 24, 2021, at age 93 at Havenwood Assisted Living Facility in Richfield.
Survived by children, Jim (Teri), John (Jackie), Rich (Jeanne), Charlie (Becky), Joan (Steve) Firnhaber, Joel (Anne); step-children, Ann (Bob) Kubat, Kathy (John) Sullivan, Ellen Stein (Jeff Ricker), Jim (Cheryl) Brandes, Mike (Betsy) Brandes, Maureen (Rollin) Morehouse, Tom (Sheila) Brandes; 36 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Virgil Wolf and Robert Wolf as well as two sisters, Joann (Ken) Thaden and Dorothy Lee.
Proceeded in death by wives, Phyllis Wolf and Evelyn Brandes; brother, Leroy Wolf and sister, Rita Jablonski.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 13 at 11 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 305 E 77th Street, Richfield. Visitation will be at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 3960 Wooddale Ave South, St. Louis Park (www.gearty-delmore.com) on Sunday, September 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour before service at the church. Interment at Assumption Church Cemetery.
Ralph was born and raised on farm just outside of Jordan. He left the farm to serve in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. Upon his return, Ralph attended Mankato State University where he met Phyllis Shambouer. They were married on September 15, 1951 and later moved to Minneapolis and eventually Richfield. Ralph worked for Northern States Power (Xcel Energy) for 37 years and raised six children in Richfield. Those years involved raising children, trips to scout outings, sport events and school and church activities. They enjoyed card club with friends where card playing would go late into the night. The family enjoyed trips to South Dakota and Texas as well as their annual vacation each August to Lost Valley Resort near Detroit Lakes (where the family tradition continues).
Several years after Phyllis passed away from cancer in 1992, Ralph was lucky to fall in love with Evie Brandes. The two were married on September 9, 1994. Ralph and Evie enjoyed a wonderful life in North Minneapolis. They played three hands of cribbage every day, relished time at the cabin and were able to travel. Evie passed away on July 30, 2009 of Parkinsons disease. Ralph continued to live in North Minneapolis until September of 2019 where he remained active in his church and neighborhood communities. He moved into St. Therese in Robbinsdale and then lived with his son and daughter-in-law (John and Jackie Wolf) when Covid-19 began to spread thru the senior centers. In September 2020 Ralph moved into Havenwood Assisted Living in Richfield where he enjoyed participating in group activities like Pies for Guys, bingo, bible study and was a member of the Wii bowling team.
Ralph valued his family, faith and giving back of his time and talents above all else. Over his lifetime Ralph volunteered at his church in a multitude of capacities too numerous to mention. He also volunteered as a Eucharistic minister and other various activities in the church, the Boy Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels, Feed My Starving Children, and S.C.O.R.E where he completed taxes for the underserved community. Ralph was a member of Toastmasters, the Knights of Columbus, VFW and the American Legion. He was a member of the N.S.P Credit Union Board for several years. He enjoyed playing cribbage, golfing, deer hunting, and spending time with his friends and family.
Ralphs loving spirit, excellent sense of humor and generous heart will be missed by all that knew him. His legacy will live on thru his children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as all those whose lives he touched.
Memorial donations preferred in lieu of flowers to be given to Assumption Catholic Church located at 305 E 77th Street, Richfield, MN 55423; St. Bridget Church located at 3811 Emerson Avenue N. Minneapolis, MN 55412; or the Alzheimer's Association by visiting alz.org.