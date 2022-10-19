Obituary for Ralph P. Scheffler

Ralph P. Scheffler, age 92, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home.
Ralph Paul Scheffler was born at home to George and Anna (Jacques) Scheffler in New Prague on April 2, 1930. He was the third from the youngest of fourteen children.
Ralph met Patricia Voracek while he was working at his sister and brother-in-law's neighboring farm in New Market.
Ralph spent two years in the United States Army serving our country. On September 7, 1957 Ralph and Patricia were united in marriage at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market. They lived all of their married life in Shakopee, celebrating 65 years of holy matrimony on September 7, 2022.
Ralph and Patricia were blessed with eight children, 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. There are two sets of twins in the bunch; children Jason and Julie, great-grandchildren Oliver and Theodore.
Ralph was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers for more than 50 years. He built many basements and poured many driveways throughout the Twins Cities Metro Area. He also helped with many construction projects for his children and other family and friends.
Dad enjoyed gardening, fishing, especially ice fishing, and tinkering in the yard. Dad was quite the handyman fixing anything and everything. His pride and joy was family. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather to all of us. We miss him greatly.
We are very grateful to friends and family for your loving care and prayers. Thank you to the Allina Hospice team for your wonderful care of our Dad.
Survived by wife, Patricia; children, Steven Scheffler and wife, Carol (Blade), Teresa Karsky and husband, Douglas, Lorita Scheffler, Martha Probst and husband, Tim, Martin Scheffler; Marvin Scheffler and wife, Tina (Miller), Jason Scheffler, Julie Salsman and husband, Jeremy; grandchildren, Hannah Monson and husband, William, Joshua Scheffler and wife, Heather (Rude), Adam Scheffler and Karissa Scheffler; Michael Karsky and wife, Kari (Abraham), Melissa Zastrow and husband, Justin, and Kristin Karsky; Dan Probst and wife, Trinh (To), Jeff Probst, Jacob Probst and fiancé, Emily Harper, and Andrew Probst; James Fox, Sonja Scheffler and Jordyn Scheffler; Ethan Scheffler and Autumn Scheffler; Emily Salsman and Samantha Salsman; great-grandchildren, Gemma and Judah Monson; Thomas and Thea Scheffler; Kamyn, Kaceyn and Koralyn Karsky; Makenzie and Mason Zastrow; Oliver, Theodore and Florence Probst; sibling, Sister Mary Lucy Scheffler OSF; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Scheffler and Charlene Scheffler.
Preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Elmer Karl, Louise Scheffler, Florence and Dan McCarthy, Margaret and Jerome Stans, and Mildred and Don Hauer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Scheffler, Al and Lucille Scheffler, Leo and Mary Scheffler, Edward and Rose Scheffler, and Matthew Scheffler; and two siblings who died in infancy.
Visitation was Monday, October 17, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was also Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt, followed by Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, 11 a.m. at The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee, military honors were provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials preferred to The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, Shakopee.
