Obituary for Ralph W. Bailey

His guitar gently weeps. The life of its maestro has passed on. After a long illness, on April 23, 2020, Ralph left this earthly realm.
A Celebration of Ralph’s Life will be held at a later date.
He was known by most as a stellar musician, singer and songwriter. He was known by others as a CPA. He was known by some as a remarkable historian.
He was known to his wife, Miriam Porter, as a gentle but adventurous, loving soul. He was known to his son, Andrew Bailey, as Andrew’s greatest fan. He was known to all who knew him as the one who “wanted to take your tear drops and turn them into falling rain; Make your trouble ride on a one way plane. He wanted to make things grow. He didn’t want to cause any pain”. (excerpt of lyrics from the Rain Song by Ralph Bailey). He was preceded in death by his parents and one child.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.