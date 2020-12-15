Obituary for Ralph W. Weier

Ralph Wayne Weier was born October 15, 1941, in Piedmont, MO and died at his home in Shakopee on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Lenore Henson; father, Ralph Vernon Weier and one son, David Wayne Weier who died in Minnesota in a canoeing accident in 1986.
Wayne spent his early years in Piedmont, attended Piedmont Elementary school and graduated from Piedmont High School in 1959. He played basketball and was a part of the music program headed by Joe English. He represented Piedmont at Boys State and briefly played American Legion Baseball.
He went to the University of Missouri where he earned a Bachelors degree in Wildlife Management in 1963 and a Masters Degree in 1966. While an undergraduate he was a member of the ROTC Rifle team and was initiated into Alpha Zeta Honorary Fraternity. His Masters research on Wood Duck habitat was conducted at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, MO.
He began his 30-year career with The United States Fish and Wildlife Service while still a student and served as an assistant manager at Mingo from 1964 to 1968. He transferred to Mark Twain National Wildlife Refuge, Wapello, IA and served two years there before being moved to northwestern North Dakota as manager of Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge in 1970. Wayne worked at the National Headquarters of the USFWS in Washington D.C. from 1974 to 1976 before moving to the North Central Regional Office in Minneapolis in January of 1977, where he served until 1990. His service with the USFWS ended in 1996. His work of planning new refuges brought him back to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge for the final six years.
While still in High School, Wayne was employed at Sam A. Baker State Park, Patterson, MO. His involvement with conservation work started at age 16 and continued until his working years ended with part time employment by the Missouri Conservation Commission. Altogether Wayne devoted 60 years of his life caring for the earth and protecting her resources.
Wayne was united in marriage to Marilyn Baker of Montgomery City Missouri on December 22, 1963. They were parents of three children: David Wayne, 1966-1986, Wendy Margaret, 1968 and Daren Douglas, 1969.
Wayne and Marilyn resided in Piedmont form 1990 to June of 2019. During that time Wayne was a Charter Member of Trinity UMC helping to establish it by heading the telephone survey committee and serving on the building committee. He was head of Ushers for a time and led the Open Forum Sunday School Class for several years. He was president of United Methodist Men for three years as well as singing in the choir.
Wayne served as chairman of the Piedmont- Clearwater Alumni Association for three years. He was a Charter Member and Finance Chairman for the Heartland Gobblers chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation located in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He was active in the Missouri East Walk to Emmaus, sponsoring 28 pilgrims and serving on two Emmaus Teams. He was a part of the Bass section of the Piedmont Area Community Chorus singing in their annual Christmas presentation from the beginning until 2018.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of Shakopee; one daughter, Wendy Flemming and husband Michael, grandchildren, Grace and James of St. Peters MO; one son, Daren Weier and wife Cara, grandchildren Annie, Leah, Elise and Jonah, of Shakopee; one sister, Janet Mann, and partner David Plowman; one brother-in-law, John Baker and wife Patty of Montgomery City, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.