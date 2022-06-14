Obituary for Ramona Haasken

Ramona Haasken, age 57, of Cologne passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St. E) in Cologne. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Ramona was born September 8, 1964 in Waconia the daughter of Carl and Ethel (McDevitt) Haasken. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne.
After graduating high school in Norwood Young America, Ramona furthered her education at Hennepin Technical College. She enjoyed her work at the bakery “Lovin Oven” in Waconia and tending to the family farm. She loved animals and time with family and friends.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ethel Haasken; step-mother, Susan Haasken; sister, Roxann Haasken; nephew, Tony Schuler; uncle, George Haasken.
Ramona is survived by her loving family: brothers, Calvin (Sharon) Haasken of Chaska, Gerald (Phyllis) Haasken of Phoenix, AZ, Ken Haasken of Waconia; nieces and nephews, Christy Haasken-Schuler, Chad Haasken, Nathan (Susan) Haasken, Shannon (Wes) Morrill, Michelle (Matt) Kreke, Lindsay (Ryan) Bly, Bryan (Tata) Haasken, Jessica (Colin) O’Brian; great-nieces and nephews, Hunter, Connor, Gavin, Brooke, Dylan, Owen, Julia, Connor, Hunter, Logan, Madison, Xander; aunt, Lorna Haasken of Mora; special friend, Steve Mesenbring of Cologne; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-200-4209 www.johnsonfh.com