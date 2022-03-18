Obituary for Ramona P. (Mona) McCutchen Regan Ries

Ramona P. (Mona) McCutchen Regan Ries, 90 and a tad, St. Louis Park (formerly of Shakopee), left us just as she had hoped gently passing on February 27, 2022 snuggled in her favorite recliner after spending a great day with her daughter and grand puppy, who was by far her favorite family member.
Summing up Mona's life is no easy task. A short and completely random version is here. If intrigued, take three minutes, and learn more (see A Life Remembered on the McNearney-Schmidt website). Here's a tease. TEN THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT MONA: (1.) She was a fiercely loyal daughter, wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. Mess with one of her own and you were looking for trouble. Careful, she lived a long time and had a longer memory. (2.) Like her siblings, she was addicted to ice cream. Most any flavor. Most any topping. Running out was her second greatest fear. (3.) She voted Dem her entire life. Yes, she loved some Republicans, but never because they were Republican. (4.) In her heyday, she sported white pants from Memorial Day straight through to Labor Day. No exceptions. There are at least 12 pair of pressed white pants in her closet right now. Need a pair? Call. (5.) A natural athlete, Mona was a water-skiing goddess. Up in seconds, dropping a ski, and ending the run without dampening her suit or messing her hair. (6.) Mona was diagnosed with stomach cancer at 50. The oncologist wasn't optimistic, giving her a 25% chance of survival. He underestimated her McCutchen stubbornness. She took that 25% and turned it into another 40 years. (7.) She wasn't a big drinker, but in the last 15 years of her life, she discovered margaritas, no salt. It became her cocktail of choice. Hence forth it shall be known as Mona-ritas. (8.) She rarely missed an event or activity featuring a child or grandchild. She happily sat through countless plays, band concerts, dance recitals, and sporting events where she clapped the loudest no matter the quality of the performance. (See #1 fierce loyalty above.) (9.) She could teach a master's class on saving money for a rainy day. When the one and only family car conked out unexpectedly, she surprised her husband with $3,000 she had tucked away in a shoebox grocery money she'd saved over the years. (10.) At her 80th birthday celebration the Shakopee Senior High cheerleading squad performed a tribute to Mona, the 1950 squad captain. At the end of the performance, Mona joined them in a final cheer landing a spread-eagle jump (in heals, no less) that brought the crowd to a standing ovation. Finally, a note of solace as we move forward into a future without her. Several years ago, Mona responded to a parlor game question: "If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what would it be?" Without hesitation Mona replied: "An angel to watch over everyone." What a relief for us all.
Missing Mona now and forever are her daughters, Shelly Regan (Kim Dewey) and Sheila Regan Henderson; grandson, Grant Regan Henderson (Emily Grodzik); siblings, Maureen Schneiderhan, Wayne McCutcheon, Karen Lund, and Bruce (Margaret) McCutchen; Joe's children, Sue Ries, Peg Ries Walsh (Mike), and Joe Ries (Christi) and their children and grandchildren; an extended family of nieces, nephews, and their children; along with dear friends near and far. And, her favorite puppy, Sparky.
Welcoming Mona again are her mom, Faye (Trullinger) McCutchen; husbands, Patrick J. Regan and Joseph F. Ries; son-in-law Greg Henderson; sister Arlene Cates; brothers-in-law, Jack Cates, Mert Lund, and Bob Schneiderhan; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Ries Dietrich, Marilyn Ries Degel (Nick), and Marge Ries Henderson; stepdaughter Jodi Ries Leiss; grandnephew Trevor Horry; and countless friends from her long and wonderful life.
Honoring Mona's memory. Nothing is expected, but if so inclined these two options would make her incredibly happy: Alzheimer's Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter and Shakopee Public Schools. See McNearney-Schmidt website obit to learn why. Private services and burial have been held.
Condolences may be shared at