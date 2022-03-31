Obituary for Randall D. From

Randall D. “Randy” From, age 64, of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. A lunch will follow at the Lynx National Golf Course in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Randall Dwain From was born May 2, 1957 in Shakopee to Jack and Darlene (Herrgott) From. Randy grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee High School. He was a truck driver his entire life, and in his younger years, enjoyed racing at Raceway Park and Elko Speedway. He was united in marriage to Jane Newstrom on March 9, 2012 in Hawaii. Randy and Jane moved to their dream house on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre in 2015. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and dog lover who enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, boating, and spending time on the lake with family and friends. His witty sense of humor and love of a good joke will be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jane From of Sauk Centre; children, Jennifer (Travis) Larson of Onamia, Jessica Gonzalez of Eagan, Justin From of Waverly, Ginelle (Ashley) Whiting of Burnsville, and Max Newstrom of Denver, Colorado; three grandchildren, Alaina, Matthew, and Brennon; brothers and sisters, Tama (Ed) Vohnoutka, Daniel (Janice) From, Jolene (David) Schmitt, Carol Jordan, and Kevin (Nancy) From; and dog, Boomer.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and dogs, Toby, Chupa, Timber, and Louie.
