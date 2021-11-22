Obituary for Randy A. Kuiken

Randy Allen Kuiken, age 62, of Elko, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
A visitation was held on Sunday, November 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 6th St W, Jordan. A funeral service was Monday, November 22 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Randy will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Glowicki presiding.
On December 19, 1958 in Granite Falls, MN, parents Kenny and Lorraine (Agre) celebrated the birth of their son, Randy. Randy grew up in Renville and Winnebago, MN. In 1974 he was welcomed by Gene and Darlyne Larsen into a loving foster family. This had a very positive impact on his life. From a young age, Randy had a big personality and strong work ethic.
Randy graduated from Danube High School and went on to gain experience and success in farming, construction and trucking. In 1997, with his natural determination and hard working efforts, Randy developed Kuiken Services Inc. What started as a simple operation has transformed into a family enterprise. An incredible installment Randy designed into his legacy.
On January 8 in 1977, Randy married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Corey (Tepfer). They were blessed to build and create life together for 44+ years. Randy and Corey made their home in Elko, MN.
A generous and supportive man, Randys definition of family was all encompassing. His spirit was magnetic and he had the effortless gift of cultivating true friendships wherever he went. Randy nurtured relationships and loved people - A best friend to many.
When Randy wasnt working, he enjoyed togetherness with those he loved. Being outdoors, at the cabin, fishing, boating, playing dice and cards. He was an expert-level prankster and loved to laugh. His expression of affection was to tease. The more he picked on a person, the more he loved them. For all who got one, a wink from Randy was a prized treasure.
In later years, Randy earned the title of Grandpa. He adored his grandchildren, spoiling and encouraging them in equal measure. He was their Number One Fan in the stands at every game and event. Behind the scenes, he never missed a beat - He was ever present. In the greatness and gentleness of his stature, his pride beamed for each of his grandchildren. His own prized treasures.
A phenomenal storyteller, Randy leaves his family with a lifetime of memories and a profound legacy. He is survived by wife, Corey; children, Shawna (Andy) Devine, Brandon (Rachael) Kuiken; grandchildren, Colton (Lydia Shoemaker) Devine, Caden Devine, Chessa Devine, Keira Devine, Declan Devine; siblings, Ron Kuiken, Pete Kuiken, Deb (Mike) Lessard, Don (Vickie) Kuiken; foster parents, Gene and Darlene Larsen; foster siblings, Paul (Mary) Filzen, John (Jane) Larsen, Julie (Mike) O'Halloran; step-mother, Joey Kuiken; father-in-law, Wayne Tepfer; many nieces and nephews and countless loving relatives and friends.
Randy and Coreys son Darrin has been in Heaven for 15 years. Although no time passes in the Eternal, Randy has been anticipating the reunion with his son since the moment Darrin transitioned from this Earth. There is comfort in knowing Randy and Darrin are side by side, once again, whole and perfect. Forever.
Beloved family members also preceding Randy in death are; his father, Kenny Kuiken, his mother, Lorraine Kuiken, brother, Steve Kuiken, sister-in-law, Jodie Kuiken, mother-in-law, Gloria Tepfer, brothers-in-law, Steve (Pam) Tepfer and Jim Tepfer.
Please share a message with Randys family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation