Obituary for Randy G. Sames

Randy G. Sames, age 67, of Shakopee, MN, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Randy was born on September 7, 1954, the son of Herbert and Verna (Pass) Sames. He married Susan Anderson on May 4, 1974, in Shakopee.
Randy was a hardworking man who devoted himself to taking care of his family. When he wasn't working at his regular job he could be found officiating a game of some kind. Football, basketball, softball . . . He did it all! After his recent retirement, he began rekindling his passion for some of his old hobbies like fishing and biking. He loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors.
He also enjoyed being around people. He seemed to know everyone and always took the time to stop and say hi. His favorite people were his 8 grandkids whom he took great pride in and loved dearly. He was a wonderful Papa, a great Dad, and supportive husband. More than anything, he was a good man with a huge heart. We are so grateful for the time we had together and for the endless love and support you have given us. Our hearts are heavy with your loss but they are also full because of your love. We look forward to the day we can be together again. Rest easy old man!
Randy is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters and son, Jaclyn (Chad) Riley, Kimberly Roden, and Marcus Sames; grandchildren, Owen, Emma, and Nora Riley, Alice, David and Kaelyn Roden, Jackson and Parker Sames; brothers and sister, Roger (Sue), Rick (Carol), Steven (Kate), and Sue (Kevin) Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Verna Sames; and brother, Ron Sames.
Visitation Sunday, August 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., and also Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 8, 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Memorials preferred to American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.