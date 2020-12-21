Obituary for Randy L. Quast

Randy Lee Quast, age 64, of Chaska, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Webster, MN.
Randy was born December 18, 1955 in Madison, WI, to Kenneth and Beverly (Koch) Quast, one of two children. His family moved to Tonka Bay and Shorewood and he graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1974 and then attended Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie, earning a degree in Auto Mechanics. On May 16, 1981 he married Mary Gusse in Webster and has been a Chaska resident since then. They had two children. Randy worked at several Ford garages in SW Minneapolis, often working next to his father. He worked as a mechanic for 20 years. He then started work at DC Hay, IKON, and Richo, as a copy machine technician. Randy was presently working at Home Depot and Katun. He loved photography, camping, fishing and coaching baseball and watching wrestling on TV. He was quite the handyman and enjoyed tinkering with his hands.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary; children, Amy Ripka of Chaska, Aaron (Kelsey) Quast of Owatonna; grandchildren, Colin and Athena Quast, Harper and Weston Ripka; father, Kenneth Quast of Shorewood; sister, Lynn (Donald) Schaefer of Minnetonka; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.