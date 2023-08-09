Obituary for Randy L. Tesch

Randy L. Tesch, age 62, passed away Saturday, July 22,2023 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Randy was born October 5, 1960 in Shakopee, the son of Harvey H. Skip and Darlene M. Tesch.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Brandon) VanBergen; son, Randy, Jr. (Lorena) Tesch; grandchildren, Ashton, Evan, Lily VanBergen, Payten, Emynara Tesch; siblings, Kenny, Debbie Carlson (Vic), Bonnie (Tom) George, Darcie Sindelir (Corey).
Thank you Randy for giving me the most precious gift in life... Our Beautiful Children. Love, Mary Jo.
A celebration of life will be held at the Pullman Club in Shakopee on August 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.