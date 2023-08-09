Obituary for Randy Miller

Randy Miller, age 68, of Shakopee, passed away on July 30, 2023.
A Time of Gathering will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 12 at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation from 3 to 7 p.m. Randy will be laid to rest during a private family graveside service.
Randy was born February 23rd, 1955 in Wichita, Kansas to George & Evelyn (Pat) Miller. He attended Shakopee High School where he enjoyed participating in wrestling, and graduated in 1974. In April 1980, he began working at Anchor Glass Container as a maintenance mechanic in Shakopee where he worked until his passing. Randy was married to Marge Miller in August 1989, and their daughter, Michelle Miller was born in 1990.
Randy enjoyed spending time with his family and frequently enjoyed taking trips with his daughter to Valley Fair each summer. Randy loved gardening, especially growing different varieties of hot peppers which he enjoyed sharing with this friends and family. He also enjoyed cooking and shopping. Randy was also a big animal lover and had many beloved pets throughout his life that he cared for. He was very hardworking, and made many good friends while working at Anchor Glass Container throughout his life.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn (Pat) Miller, and his brother Jerry Miller.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Miller (Jeffrey Butler); his former wife, Marge Miller; his brothers, Joe Miller (Addy Miller) and Mike Halloran (Margarita Halloran); his sister-in-law, Cathy Miller, as well as many beloved cousins, friends, and coworkers.
