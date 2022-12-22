Obituary for Randy R. Nelson

Randy Ross Nelson, age 70, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022 after a 20 year battle with Muscular Dystrophy.
Randy was born July 6, 1952 to Bob and Ele Nelson in Minneapolis. He grew up in Bloomington with his loving parents and his twin siblings, Roxy and Rick. Randy graduated from Bloomington Kennedy High School in 1970. He was an excellent carpenter and spent most of his career as a construction superintendent building many high schools in Minnesota. He married Deborah Huber in 1980 and they raised their three boys, Jamie, Ross, and Mick, in Hastings. He was very close with his boys and they enjoyed spending time together at sporting events, concerts, and outdoor activities. Randy had a huge heart and was always willing to help others. He was an active member of AA and served as a sponsor for many who were recovering. He later met Kelly Ploumen and they were united in marriage in 2020. Kelly and Randy loved spending time together with family, especially their grandchildren. They loved traveling, going to the cabin, fishing, and walking in the woods.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 14 years, Kelly; sons, Jamie (Sarah), Ross (Laura), Mick (Shannon); stepchildren, T.J. (Pam), Hailey (Derek), Trisha (Devin); grandchildren, Rachel (Brock), Elyse, Red, Micah, Caeden, Ted, and another baby boy due in June; siblings, Roxy (Mark) and Rick (Carla); many nieces and nephews; beloved cat, Dweezil.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Shakopee American Legion. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or a local AA chapter.