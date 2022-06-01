Obituary for Ray Pleasant

The Honorable Ray O’Jean Pleasant, age 94, of Chaska passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family May 27, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife of 68 years, Arthur Gene; daughter, Margo Ingraham; son, Kevin (Leslie) Pleasant; grandchildren, Justin (Angela) Ingraham, Rachel (Eyob) Ingraham, Trent and Taylor Pleasant; and two great-grandchildren.
Ray was a veteran in the Korean War in the US Army Corp of Engineers. Upon returning from service, his employer Remington Rand brought him to Minneapolis. The family settled in Bloomington, where Ray became actively involved in the community. He served four years on the Bloomington city council and eight years in the state legislature, where he helped create the vision of Dred Scott playfields and development of affordable housing, environmental protection of the MN River Water Shed areas and the Mall of America.
In his later years as a resident of Chaska, he became active in the community as well. He served as an advisor to the City’s Chief of Police and organized human rights programs on topics such as human trafficking and civil rights. Ray was a founding member of the Epsilon Rho Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, where he was recognized with a lifetime achievement award in 2021 for embodying the principles of perseverance, scholarship, uplift and friendship. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin up north with his extended family.
Visitation Friday, June 10, 5 to 8 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy Dawn Valley Funeral Chapel Bloomington. Funeral service Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church 3355 4th Street North Minneapolis 55412. Family will conduct a private interment at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Reach for Resources Inc (reachforresources.org).
www.washburn-mcreavy.com 952-941-7686