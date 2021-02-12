Obituary for Raymond Felmlee

Raymond (Ray) Felmlee, age 91, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center in Chaska.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Moravian Church in Chaska. Memorials may be given to Auburn Manor Care Center, 501 Oak St., Chaska, MN 55318 – in Ray’s memory. Watch live on https://www.facebook.com/events/2857891894491796
Ray was born on December 4, 1929 in St. Peter, MN, to Roscoe and Mary (McCarthy) Felmlee, the oldest of three sons and two daughters. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Church in Henderson, MN, and graduated from LeSueur High School in 1947. Ray was a veteran of the Korean War and married Joyce Sinell on August 28, 1953. Both Ray and Joyce graduated from High School together. They moved to Chaska until 1960 and Waconia until 1975 before they finally settled back in Chaska. Ray was a member of the Moravian Church and retired from Minnegasco/Center Point Energy almost 43 years.
Ray supported multiple Chaska High School sports and loved attending local softball leagues and tournaments. However, his love of bowling was his passion - holding close to a 200 average into his late 70’s and having bowling a perfect game of 300 at the age of 73.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy and brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Mary and brother-in-law, Howard Almich.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce; sons, Brian of New Brighton, Alan of Chaska; sister, Beverly Almich of LeSueur; brother, Don Felmlee of Red Wing; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.